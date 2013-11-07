* Highlights regulatory fallout, years after financial
crisis
* May be a sign of bigger wars to come between
futures-exchange titans
* CME's Duffy vows not to "stand idly by"
* Differences between physical and cash-settled contracts in
spotlight
By Tom Polansek and Ann Saphir
CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 7 CME Group Inc
and the IntercontinentalExchange Inc are gearing
up to revisit a high-stakes battle in an obscure corner of
commodities rule-making, highlighting the fallout still emerging
from Washington five years after the financial crisis.
As ICE prepares to complete its $10 billion takeover of NYSE
Euronext, one of the transatlantic giant's first orders
of business may be to defend the advantage gained from one
aspect of new U.S. rules meant to limit speculation in raw
materials.
CME Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy for his part is
already taking aim, on Thursday calling the decision to
reinstate so-called conditional position limits "the most absurd
thing I've ever heard in my entire life."
At issue is a proposal earlier this week from the U.S.
futures regulator to apply much weaker curbs on trading in
commodity contracts that are settled in cash rather than with
delivery of the physical commodity.
What the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's proposal
leaves unsaid - but which has not gone unnoticed by CME and ICE,
the two titans of world futures trading - is that at least in
energy-related contracts, CME primarily deals in physical
contracts, and ICE deals in cash-settled ones.
On Tuesday, the CFTC relaunched its plan to cap the number
of contracts that a single trader can hold in energy, metal and
agricultural markets. The initial proposal, put out two years
ago, was vacated by a court in 2012.
While most aspects of the rule are unaltered, the new plan
includes an exception that allows traders to hold five times as
much of a cash-settled contract as of a physically settled
contract.
"This is a big issue for CME Group," CME's Duffy said at a
futures industry conference in Chicago. "I think this is
something that we will obviously not stand idly by."
He did not quantify the potential loss of liquidity for
CME's New York Mercantile Exchange, where energy contracts are
traded, if conditional limits are implemented.
An ICE spokeswoman declined to comment.
The brewing battle may be a sign of far bigger wars to come
as the two behemoths vie for dominance in all areas of the
lucrative derivatives markets. The two also compete head-to-head
in clearing over-the-counter derivatives, a $600 trillion
business that in the years since the financial crisis has become
subject to much more rigorous regulation.
LESS PRONE TO MANIPULATION
Energy trading is only one part of both exchanges' vast
business, but still brings in millions of dollars a day in
revenue for both ICE and CME, based on figures in their earnings
reports.
Cash-settled contracts, the reasoning goes, are less
susceptible to manipulation than contracts that are filled by a
delivery of 10,000 million British thermal units of natural gas,
or a load of silver.
In the past, traders have tried to buy up raw materials to
illegally inflate futures prices; cash, on the other hand,
cannot readily be hoarded.
ICE's WTI crude oil contract, settled in cash but otherwise
identical to CME's contract, now routinely accounts for about
one-fifth of the total trade in WTI-linked contracts. ICE's U.S.
natural gas swap, which is cash-settled, is also a major
competitor to NYMEX's Henry Hub contract, which is paid with
delivery of the gas.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said Wednesday that he felt "very
good" about the proposed rule, which may be his last before his
term at the agency expires in January. The CME's position "is
just one comment," Gensler said.
But some saw signs of potential compromise.
In its 459-page proposal, the regulator said it believes the
looser standards for cash-settled contracts would not affect the
price discovery that takes place in the physically settled
contracts, but it also asked for additional industry comment on
the issue.
"I consider that telling: There's a good possibility they
might eliminate this exemption" or reduce the gap between the
rules for cash-settled and physically settled contracts, said
Tabb Group analyst Neeraj Batra. Still, he said, the logic
behind having a gap is "somewhat rational."
FOUGHT ONCE BEFORE
CME fought - and mostly won - this battle before, after the
CFTC put out its initial version of the anti-speculation curbs
more than two years ago. In the face of vehement opposition from
CME, CFTC rolled back its planned exemption for cash-settled
contracts to cover just natural gas, rather than the broader
group of contracts it wanted to cover.
Now the CFTC again wants separate, higher limits for a broad
range of cash-settled commodity futures.
In the end, this battle may turn out to be a tempest in a
teapot. After all, the CFTC's plan to curb commodity speculation
actually imposes looser standards than CME already enforces in
its own markets.
And CME's physically settled contracts have a natural
advantage because traders need them for price discovery.
Cash-settled contracts can stray from real-world prices, making
them of little value if they are not somehow tied to the
underlying commodity, as ICE's contracts are to CME's.
Still, the coming battle is bound to be fiercely fought, as
it was during the last go-round.
