CHICAGO Oct 17 CME Group Inc had competition in its bid for the Kansas City Board of Trade, but ultimately the smaller market's board of directors deemed CME's offer the best fit and the best value for shareholders, a top Kansas City Board of Trade official said.

"Yes we did speak to other parties," Jeff Borchardt, Kansas City Board of Trade president, told reporters on a conference call after the $126 million acquisition by CME was announced on Wednesday.

Borchardt did not disclose the names of the other bidders. IntercontinentalExchange Inc, the only other large U.S. exchange operator to offer agricultural contracts and which several years ago lost a bidding war to CME over the acquisition of the Chicago Board of Trade, earlier declined to comment on speculation that it was in talks with Kansas City Board of Trade.

Discussions around the purchase of Kansas City Board of Trade began to heat up this past spring, the market's executives said on the call.