(Corrects seventh paragraph to show regulators did not demand
that ICE float Euronext)
By Clare Hutchison
LONDON Oct 15 Diverging regulation of financial
markets will lead to a regionalisation of cash markets and make
future consolidation between U.S. and European exchanges
unlikely, the Executive Vice President of NYSE Euronext
said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the European Exchanges Summit in London, Roland
Bellegarde said competing regulatory regimes put in place to
overhaul markets after the financial crisis, like the U.S.'s
Dodd-Frank and Europe's EMIR (European Market Infrastructure
Regulation), have made acquisitions between exchanges in
different continents less attractive.
"There is not really a convergence of regulation and in
merging if you don't have a convergence of regulatory
environments, what are the benefits expected? Users are not
going to have a lot of synergies," Bellegarde said.
A spate of consolidation between exchanges began in 2006,
when the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext, home to the
Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Lisbon exchanges merged. Deals
between Nasdaq and Nordic group OMX and the London
Stock Exchange and the Borsa Italiana followed as each
institution tried to protect market share and trading volumes.
Bellegarde said those transactions coincided with a time
when regulators prioritised boosting cross border flows,
something the financial crisis changed.
"Regulators told us...the top priority is securing financial
markets, making sure that everything works properly. Firstly on
a domestic basis, secondly on a regional basis and then we'll
look back to your cross-region issues later."
The latest deal, IntercontinentalExchange's more
than $10 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext is expected to close
early next month. ICE plans an initial public offering for the
Euronext European equities business after it is finalised.
Sources earlier told Reuters regulators in the Netherlands
and France are working on plans to prevent Euronext from falling
into foreign hands, including encouraging their domestic
institutions to take large stakes in the firm.
ICE will keep NYSE's Liffe interest rate futures exchange,
which Bellegarde says highlights a differing approach to
derivatives, where globalisation is still encouraged.
"There is definitely intent on derivatives to harmonise
(regulatory environments) and make sure there is no arbitrage. I
expect that this contrasting plan for cash and derivative
becomes the new normal," he said.
Global regulators have agreed new rules designed to make the
opaque $630 trillion derivatives market safer, including
introducing mandatory clearing and on-exchange trading of
contracts where possible.
The European Union and the United States have pledged to
cooperate over derivatives rules after initial spats.
(Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)