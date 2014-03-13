By John McCrank
| BOCA RATON, Florida, March 13
BOCA RATON, Florida, March 13 Cyber security is
emerging as one of the biggest threats for exchange operators as
hackers become more sophisticated in their efforts to disrupt
the global financial system, a group of exchange leaders told an
industry conference.
More than half of the world's exchanges were hit by cyber
attacks in 2012, according to a paper released last year by the
World Federation of Exchanges Office and the research department
of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.
"We are worried a lot and we are far more worried now than
we were just a couple of years ago," Magnus Bocker, chief
executive of Singapore Exchange Ltd, said during a
panel discussion at the Futures Industry Association conference
in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday.
Bocker said spending on cyber security is on the rise, but
said exchanges need to do a better job of sharing information
with each other on effective ways of combating cyber criminals.
At Nasdaq OMX Group, the number of cyber attacks
aimed at disrupting the exchange's online network actually fell
by 30 percent to 35 percent in the later half of 2013, possibly
due to a thawing of relations between the United States and
Iran, Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld said. That said,
Nasdaq is not letting its guard down, he added.
"You obviously have to be very vigilant and you will never
be secure and you have to walk around paranoid," he said.
Nasdaq has been adding former military and government
security experts to its cyber security team, as well as working
closely with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to
identify potential threats, Greifeld said.
Cyber criminals targeted Nasdaq's community forum website
last July and gained access to the email user names and
passwords of the members of the site, which took two days to
come back online. In 2010, hackers infiltrated the exchange's
computer systems and installed software that allowed them to spy
on the directors of publicly held companies, Reuters reported.
The interconnectedness of the mostly electronic markets
makes the system more vulnerable, and exchanges need to work
with their customers to make sure they are protected from
attacks as well, said Jeffrey Sprecher, head of New York Stock
Exchange owner IntercontinentalExchange Group.
"The scary thing for us is not what we control, because we
all are focused on it," he said. "The reality is we all have
common customers that are connected to us, that are connected to
each other."
He said the chief executive of a high-frequency trading firm
called him just last week to ask for help in guarding against
cyber criminals, adding that the massive data breach at retailer
Target Corp last year came through a vendor, and not
directly into Target's system. That breach led to the theft of
about 40 million credit card and debit card records and 70
million other records of customer details.
Andreas Preuss, CEO of Germany-based Eurex, predicted that
cyber security would have a much more prominent role at next
year's Futures Industry Association conference.
"Hopefully not on the back of something that has just
happened," he said.