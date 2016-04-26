By John McCrank
| NEW YORK, April 26
NEW YORK, April 26 A plan to test limiting a
contentious pricing model used by U.S. stock exchanges could
have negative consequences and would not improve the trading of
listed companies, executives from the New York Stock Exchange
and Nasdaq Inc said on Tuesday.
Many exchanges charge brokers a fee to immediately execute
orders and that fee is used to subsidize rebates the exchanges
pay to brokers that send them resting bids and offers for others
to trade against.
Critics of the practice say it creates conflicts because it
gives brokers incentives to send their clients' orders to the
exchanges that pay the highest rebates, even if those orders
could receive better executions elsewhere.
A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission advisory
subcommittee has recommended that the agency test the effects of
reducing exchange fees and rebates in three separate groups of
stocks with market capitalizations of more than $3 billion for
up to two years.
Doing so would lead brokers to increase investors' trading
costs to help make up for the lost rebate revenue, said Thomas
Farley, president of Intercontinental Exchange Inc's
NYSE Group.
"And these higher costs go in part into the pockets of
market professionals, many of whom were on the drafting
subcommittee," Farley told a meeting of the SEC's Equity Market
Structure Advisory Committee.
Neither NYSE nor Nasdaq, which list nearly all public U.S.
companies, are represented on the committee, which includes four
subcommittees made up of industry professionals tasked with
considering market issues and making recommendations on what to
do about them to the SEC.
NYSE and Nasdaq were invited to take part in the
subcommittee discussion around the exchange pricing experiment,
but both declined, said committee member Kevin Cronin, global
head of trading at Invesco Ltd.
"We appreciate the invitations, but we had wanted and asked
to be full members of the committee and have full
representation, and not be selectively included or excluded,"
said Jeffrey Davis, deputy general counsel of Nasdaq.
He said recommendations of cutting exchange fees and
increasing the liabilities and regulatory burdens of exchanges
made by the committee reflected its lack of diversity.
NYSE objected to taking part in the subcommittee meetings
because they were held behind closed doors "in a
cloak-and-dagger fashion," Farley said.
If the SEC goes ahead with the experiment, more trading
would move to private off-exchange trading venues that have more
pricing flexibility than exchanges, Farley said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Will Dunham)