By John McCrank
NEW YORK Oct 25 Artificial intelligence
programs have beaten chess masters and TV quiz show champions.
Next up: stock market cheats.
Two exchange operators have announced plans to launch
artificial intelligence tools for market surveillance in the
coming months and officials at a Wall Street regulator tell
Reuters they are not far behind. Executives are hoping computers
with humanoid wit can help mere mortals catch misbehavior more
quickly.
The software could, for instance, scrub chat-room messages
to detect dubious bragging or back slapping around the time of a
big trade. It could also more quickly unravel complex issues,
like "layering," where orders are rapidly sent to exchanges and
then canceled to artificially move a stock price.
A.I. may even sniff out new types of chicanery, said Tom
Gira, executive vice president for market regulation at the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
"The biggest concern we have is that there is some
manipulative scheme that we are not even aware of," he told
Reuters. "It seems like these tools have the potential to give
us a better window into the market for those types of
scenarios."
FINRA plans to test artificial intelligence software being
developed in-house for surveillance next year, while Nasdaq Inc
and the London Stock Exchange Group expect to
use it by year-end.
The exchange operators also plan to sell the technology to
banks and fund managers, so that they can monitor their traders.
Artificial intelligence is the notion that computers can
imitate nuanced human behavior, like understanding language,
solving puzzles or even diagnosing diseases. It has been in
development since the 1950s and is now used in some mainstream
ways, like Siri, an application on Apple Inc's iPhone
that can engage in conversation and perform tasks.
While financial firms are already applying artificial
intelligence software for everything from compliance to
stock-picking, it is only starting to become useful for market
oversight.
"We haven't really let the machines loose, as it were, on
the surveillance side," said Bill Nosal, a Nasdaq business
development executive who is overseeing its artificial
intelligence effort.
50 BILLION EVENTS
Market surveillance generally relies on algorithms to detect
patterns in trading data that may signal manipulation and prompt
staff to investigate.
But the sheer volume of data can lead to an overwhelming
number of alerts, many of which are false alarms.
FINRA monitors roughly 50 billion market "events" a day,
including stock orders, modifications, cancellations and trades.
It looks for around 270 patterns to uncover potential rule
violations. It would not say how many events are flagged, or how
many of those yield evidence of misbehavior.
The "machine learning" software it is developing will be
able to look beyond those set patterns and understand which
situations truly warrant red flags, said Gira.
Machine learning is a subset of artificial intelligence in
which computers figure out new tasks without having been
programmed to do so. In the case of market surveillance, that
would mean the computers "learn" which trading patterns lead to
enforcement charges, in order to flag the right ones.
FINRA plans to test the new tool next year alongside its
existing systems to compare the results.
The regulator has already moved its surveillance systems to
Amazon.com Inc's web-based Cloud, giving it more
computing power to quickly analyze massive data.
Nasdaq is working with cognitive computing firm Digital
Reasoning, which it invested in earlier this year.
LSE has teamed up with International Business Machine Corp's
Watson business and cyber-security firm SparkCognition
to develop its A.I.-enhanced surveillance, Chris Corrado, chief
operating officer of LSE Group, told Reuters in an interview.
Watson has become something of a household name, having bested
contestants in the game show "Jeopardy" in 2011.
TRADER INTEGRITY
The technology would not necessarily prevent events such as
the 2010 "flash crash," when the Dow Jones Industrial Average
temporarily plunged more than 1,000 points.
However, it could be quicker to catch manipulative behavior
thought to contribute to them, potentially saving market
watchdogs time and money.
FINRA, Nasdaq and LSE would not provide specific figures for
how much the software costs to develop or how much money they
expect it to save.
For instance, investigators spent years cross-referencing
trading data with old electronic communications to make their
case against a group of global banks whose traders were rigging
foreign exchange benchmarks. (reut.rs/2ceTeFB)
Nasdaq said the software it is testing with Digital
Reasoning and other financial firms could do that task almost in
real time.
Artificial intelligence startup Neurensic on Wednesday
launched a tool that creates an "integrity score" for traders
based on how their trading patterns match up against patterns
regulators have deemed suspicious.
"To have that information in terms of running your business
more efficiently or proactively avoiding regulatory troubles is
huge," said David Widerhorn, the firm's chief executive.
Neurensic has also worked with regulators on
market-manipulation investigations and is in talks with two
exchanges on supplying artificial intelligence software for
surveillance, he said.
