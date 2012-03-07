MUMBAI/NEW DELHI India could allow limited exports of cotton to cover existing sales commitments when ministers meet on the issue on Friday, government sources said, as exporters sought permission for 2.5 million bales to be released.

The world's second-largest cotton producer banned exports unexpectedly on Monday as domestic demand threatened to outstrip availability, boosting global prices on hopes the move would tighten a market beset by weak demand.

Less than 24 hours later, Agriculture minister Sharad Pawar called on the government to reconsider the ban, which also covered sales already registered but not shipped, as domestic prices fell. Ministers will now meet to discuss the issue on March 9.

Contracts for about 2.5 million bales are already registered and awaiting shipment and government sources said some compromise might be reached on these.

"There is a possibility that a window would be opened for them (exporters with unfulfilled commitments). How much quantity could be allowed I cannot say. That is something that will be decided in this meeting," one government source said.

"It's a strong argument that some exporters will be affected by the ban as they have not yet completed their contractual obligations to supply," this source said.

Cotton exporters were hoping the entire 2.5 million bales already registered would be permitted, in order to avoid defaults.

"The government should allow at least whatever cotton bales have been registered with DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade)," said Chirag Patel, chief executive officer at Jaydeep Cotton Fibers Pvt. Ltd, one of the country's leading exporters.

"I think in a first phase they will allow whatever cotton is lying at ports and has already got customs clearance. Afterwards they will allow exports for which they have issued RCs (registration certificates)," he added.

Around 500,000 bales were lying at different ports in the country, while the government has issued RCs for another 2 million bales, he said.

"They have already issued RCs. If they wanted to stop exports, they should have informed exporters earlier. They cannot take steps like this," Patel said.

Another government source said that at Friday's meeting, ministers may allow one million bales to move promptly for those whose quantity is lying at ports and for those who have obligations to deliver in March.

India has already exported about 9.5 million bales in the current cotton year that started on October 1, higher than the projected export surplus quota of 8.4 million bales New Delhi had set in January, due to strong demand from China.

India's cotton farmers have already suffered this year from a sharp drop in prices both at home and internationally.

On Wednesday ginners in Gujarat state went on a two-day strike protesting the ban.

Domestic cotton prices have fallen seven percent since the ban. International prices climbed a maximum 4.5 percent when the ban was first announced and on Wednesday, continuing uncertainty over Indian exports limited losses.

One trader and one government source said the government might allow additional exports with duty to discourage overseas shipments.

The country is likely to produce 34 million bales in the current cotton year ending September 30, 2012, down from 34.5 million bales previously estimated.

Domestic textile mills are carrying their lowest-ever stocks, the government said on Tuesday, and availability is running some 400,000 bales per month below installed capacity.

(Additional reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)