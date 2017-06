In this photo illustration, a Facebook logo on a computer screen is seen through glasses held by a woman in Bern May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel

NEW YORK The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's chairman said on Tuesday that regulators plan to review allegations that Morgan Stanley (MS.N) shared negative news before Facebook's (FB.O) initial public offering with institutional investors.

"The allegations, if true, are a matter of regulatory concern" to FINRA and SEC, Ketchum told Reuters.

