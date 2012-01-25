PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13
Jan 25 Canadian auto parts maker Exco Technologies Ltd's first-quarter profit more than doubled helped by a strong demand for its products across segments.
Net income rose to C$5.3 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$2.1 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Exco, which makes die casts, moulds and components for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries, said revenue rose 29 percent to C$58.5 million.
Sales at the company's automotive solutions segment, which makes interior trim components mainly for passenger and light truck vehicles, rose 34 percent to C$36.8 million.
The casting and extrusion segment reported sales of C$21.7 million, up 22 percent from last year.
Shares of the Ontario-based company -- which has operations in Canada, U.S., Mexico and Colombia -- closed at C$3.60 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has risen 9 percent so far this year.
