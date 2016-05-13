May 13 Oil and gas producer Exco Resources Inc
said on Friday it formed a special committee to evaluate
strategic alternatives, including in-court or out-of-court
restructuring.
Exco joins dozens of U.S. shale companies forced to
restructure debt after a near-60 percent slump in oil prices
since mid-2014 eroded cash flows.
The Dallas-based company had long-term debt of $1.32 billion
as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing.
The Special Committee will also evaluate options such as
divestitures and restructuring of its gathering, transportation
and certain other contracts, the company said.
Exco has retained Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as its
legal adviser.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)