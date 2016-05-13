(Adds company background and share move)
May 13 Oil and gas producer Exco Resources Inc
said on Friday it formed a special committee to evaluate
strategic alternatives, including in-court or out-of-court
restructuring.
The company's shares were down 26 percent at $1.29 before
the bell.
Exco joins dozens of U.S. shale companies forced to
restructure debt after a near-60 percent slump in oil prices
since mid-2014 eroded cash flows.
The Dallas-based company, valued at about $495 million as of
Thursday's close, had long-term debt of $1.32 billion on March
31, according to a regulatory filing.
Exco said in March its borrowing limit had been cut by about
13 percent to $325 million.
The company, which has reported a loss for the last five
quarters in a row, has a number of big-name shareholders
including billionaire investor Wilbur Ross and well-known
contrarian investor Prem Watsa.
The special committee will also evaluate options such as
divestitures and restructuring of its gathering, transportation
and certain other contracts, the company said on Friday.
Exco has retained Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as its
legal adviser.
Up to Thursday's close of $1.75, the company's shares had
risen about 40 percent this year, tailing a recent rally in oil
prices.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)