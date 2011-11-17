* Sets 2012 capital budget at $710 mln

* Says to reduce activity in Haynesville shale

* Says to focus more on Marcellus shale

Nov 17 Exco Resources Inc expects a 30 percent drop in its capital spending next year, as it looks to cut down production of natural gas amid weak prices.

The Dallas-based oil and gas producer pegged its 2012 capital expenditure budget at $710 million, and said it was reducing its level of activity to manage its cash flow.

"This capital budget reflects a continued increase in our Marcellus shale activities and a decrease in our Haynesville shale activities to a level we believe is appropriate," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Haynesville shale lies in Arkansas, northwest Louisiana, and East Texas, while Marcellus shale lies in Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York.

Gas prices have stayed weak in the last two years, largely due to a surge in production from shale rock formations.

Earlier this month, Exco posted a lower-than-expected third-quarter profit on higher costs.

Shares of the company closed down 5 percent at $11.43 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)