May 1 Exco Resources Inc posted a
surprise first-quarter adjusted profit on increased production
and said it is reducing its operating costs in response to the
low natural gas price environment.
In the January-March quarter, natural gas prices have
fallen 40 percent from last year to average $2.5 per million
British thermal unit.
The gas-focused explorer and producer said production rose
31 percent to 533 million cubic feet of gas equivalent (Mmcfe)
per day in the quarter.
Net loss was $281.7 million, or $1.32 per share, compared
with a profit of $21.9 million, or 10 cents per share, last
year.
Excluding items, the Dallas, Texas-based company earned 3
cents a share.
Revenue fell 16 percent to $135 million.
Analysts on average expected the company, valued at $1.59
billion, to post a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $168.3
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have lost about two-thirds of
their value in the past year, closed at $7.30 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.