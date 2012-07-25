Qatar willing to talk to resolve Gulf crisis - foreign minister
June 6 Qatar is open to holding dialogue to resolve the crisis with its Gulf neighbours, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told CNN International.
July 25 Canadian auto parts maker Exco Technologies Ltd posted a 49 jump in third-quarter profit on strong demand in North America.
Net income rose to C$5.5 million ($5.40 million), or 14 Canadian cents per share, from C$3.7 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 21 percent to C$59.2 million.
June 6 Qatar is open to holding dialogue to resolve the crisis with its Gulf neighbours, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told CNN International.
LONDON, June 6 British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on course to increase her parliamentary majority in Thursday's election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, shortly after another survey suggested the race with the opposition Labour Party was neck and neck.