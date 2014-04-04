By Ross Kerber
| BOSTON, April 4
BOSTON, April 4 For some executives, corporate
perks are getting just a little less exciting.
A number of major U.S. companies are cutting back on
glamorous luxuries like personal jet use, country-club
memberships, and luxury rentals, recent corporate filings show.
Often the shifts follow pressure from shareholders, who in
recent years have criticized soaring executive pay and
over-the-top perks.
But it doesn't mean that the "extras" package that comes
with a C-suite job is in decline - in many cases the surging
value of more mundane freebies like financial planning
assistance or life insurance is more than making up the
difference.
"Companies are really digging in on identifying what areas
it makes sense to focus their benefits programs," said Robert
Newbury, director at pay consulting firm Towers Watson. "You
will see companies spend less on areas that raise red flags with
investors."
Take for instance casino mogul Steve Wynn. He began paying
out of his own pocket in November for his Las Vegas luxury villa
after years during which his company Wynn Resorts Ltd
took care of the bill - which was more than $450,000 a year.
"The new treatment of Mr. Wynn's villa is part of an overall
change of executive compensation to ensure the company is
aligned with best-in-market compensation practices," Wynn
Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver said.
At the same time, Wynn - who in December was featured on a
"Truly Outrageous CEO Perks" list produced by the financial news
service 24/7 Wall St because of the villa freebie - saw a
company contribution to his insurance and benefits nearly double
to $33,293 in 2013 from $18,125 in 2012.
And he got "merchandise discounts" of $56,196, more than
double the $23,057 he received in 2012. The filing did not give
more details about what these discounts were for and Weaver
declined to comment.
For AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson the value of his
"other compensation" - costs outside of traditional areas like
salaries, bonuses and equity awards - dropped 35 percent in 2013
to $522,203, according to its proxy filed last month. The drop
was mainly because he now reimburses the company for personal
use of AT&T aircraft, a spokesman said.
The policy is one of several that AT&T adopted to show "its
commitment to paying for performance and aligning executive pay
with stockholder interests," the company said in a filing
reporting the change in March 2013.
The telecom giant has been slowly cracking down on perks in
recent years - from 2011 onwards it stopped paying fees for
executives' country club memberships.
A decline in flying costs could also be seen at Facebook.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg's cost for personal use of company aircraft
was $650,164 last year, down almost half from $1.2 million in
2012. The aircraft were "chartered in connection with Mr.
Zuckerberg's overall security program," Facebook said in a
filing, which did not give a reason for the decline. The company
declined to comment.
CURTAINS OPEN
The changes are in line with broader trends in compensation,
experts say.
Towers Watson, for example, found just 36 percent of Fortune
500 CEOs got company aircraft for personal use in 2012, down
from 53 percent in 2007. However, the median value for the
personal use of aircraft among those who had the perk was
$125,473 in 2012, up from $92,596 in 2007 - likely due to
factors like higher fuel prices.
"You would have to say this is one of the real successes of
the critics of executive pay," said pay consultant Alan Johnson.
"They opened the curtains and everyone said, 'Oh my God, why we
paying for all this?'"
Banks in particular have backed away from perks that brought
them heat from lawmakers and regulators as they got bailouts
during the financial crisis. Morgan Stanley Inc paid
$368,675 for then-CEO John Mack's personal use of company
aircraft in 2008. But since then, Mack and his successor James
Gorman paid out of their own pockets for such flights.
Another Morgan Stanley executive, wealth-management head
Gregory Fleming, has received no perks since 2011, a recent
filing shows. Fleming worked at Merrill Lynch until 2009,
around the time then Merrill CEO John Thain was criticized for a
lavish office renovation that included a $35,000 "commode on
legs."
"Greg having lived through the John Thain era I think that
continues to be paramount in everybody's mind," said one bank
executive close to Fleming.
Fleming declined to comment.
Still, cutting some of the flashier perks can be more
symbolic than anything. Overall executive compensation continued
to rise in 2013, though at a slower pace than in previous years,
according to a review of early filings.
Wynn, for example, made $19.6 million in compensation in
2013, up from $17.7 million in 2012.
MUNDANE SPENDING UP
Indeed, about 60 percent of companies that have filed
disclosures for 2013 actually raised "other compensation"
spending, according to compensation data firm Equilar. The trend
follows the pattern of past years and may reflect more spending
on areas like security and financial planning.
Towers Watson's survey last year found the median value of
financial and tax planning assistance for CEOs rose to $15,000
in 2012 from $11,180 in 2007, for instance.
And not everyone is booking less personal travel to their
companies.
At Verizon Communications Inc CEO Lowell McAdam got a
46 percent boost in "other compensation" to $780,874 in 2013. Of
that $120,304 was for personal use of company aircraft, up from
$89,467 in 2012. Verizon declined to comment.
Nutrition and weight-loss company Herbalife also sharply
boosted spending on personal jet use by its CEO Michael Johnson
and his family. A company spokesman said the use of a private
jet was for the family's personal security.
Johnson and Herbalife have been under a lot of pressure from
hedge fund manager William Ackman, who has had a big short bet
against the company's shares and has accused it publicly of
running a pyramid scheme. Herbalife strenuously denies the
charge.
Another perk is the chance to use a company's products.
General Electric Co described a program that provides
its home appliances "upon request" to top executives and
directors. Rival Whirlpool Corp's filing outlined a
similar deal for its directors who aren't executives. "For
evaluative purposes, Whirlpool permits non-employee directors to
test Whirlpool products for home use," the company said in a
filing.
Also, California chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc
listed as gifts to its top executives the costs of Sony
PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One game consol systems - with
$1,006 worth logged to CEO Rory Read.
Both systems use AMD components. Hundreds of other company
employees also received game consoles "to acknowledge their
contributions driving our strong financial performance," AMD
spokesman Drew Prairie said via e-mail.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; additional reporting by Richard
Valdmanis, Peter Rudegeair, and Lauren LaCapra; Editing by
Richard Valdmanis and Martin Howell)