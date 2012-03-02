* Q4 adj EPS 50 cents
* Lower pension expense to aid 2012
* Shares up about 5 pct
March 2 ITT Exelis posted a lower
quarterly profit, but the defense contractor forecast full-year
2012 earnings above analysts' expectations and its shares rose
about 5 percent.
For 2012, ITT Exelis - the defense business that ITT Corp
spun off in October as part of that company's three-way
split - expects to earn $1.80 to $1.86 per share, excluding
items. Revenue of $5.4 billion to $5.5 billion is expected this
year, down from $5.8 billion in 2011.
Analysts were expecting ITT Exelis to earn $1.59 a share for
2012 on revenue of $5.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
ITT Exelis said changes tied to its pension plan would
result in lower pension expense this year compared with 2011.
The company, which derives about 70 percent of its revenue
from the U.S. Department of Defense, is working to increase its
exposure to nonmilitary government agencies and commercial
enterprises as the Pentagon looks to cut billions in spending
over the next decade.
"It's going to be competitive," ITT Exelis Chief Executive
David Melcher said during a conference call. "Success will
require taking market share, prioritizing on affordability and
outstanding program management."
He said Exelis, which is known for its night-vision goggles
and jammers that prevent roadside bombs, would look to expand in
core electronics, intelligence and air traffic management.
In the October-December quarter, ITT Exelis posted net
income from continuing operations of $64 million, or
34 cents a share, down from $141 million, or 75 cents
a share, last year. Adjusted for items, profit was 50 cents a
share.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $1.48 billion.
ITT Exelis said a significant shift in sales in favor of
service contracts led to adjusted operating margins falling to
10 percent in 2011 from 11.7 percent in 2010.
The company expects its products-to-services sales mix to
largely stabilize in 2012 and beyond.
IIT Exelis shares, which have gained more than 30 percent
since touching a low of $8.26 in December, were up about 5
percent at $11.19 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.