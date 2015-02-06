* Deal valued at about $4.75 bln
* Represents premium of about 34 pct to Exelis' Thursday
close
* Shares of both companies touch record highs on Friday
(Adds CEO, analyst comment; updates share prices)
By Andrea Shalal and Subrat Patnaik
Feb 6 Harris Corp will buy Exelis Inc
in a deal valued at about $4.75 billion, combining two
big suppliers to the U.S. military at a time when the government
is squeezing spending on defense.
Shares of Exelis soared as much as 37.4 percent to a record
$24.34 on Friday, topping the $23.75 per share cash-and-stock
offer from Harris.
Harris shares jumped as much as 12.7 percent to a record
$78.30.
U.S. defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin Corp
and General Dynamics Corp, have cut costs and
increased their international exposure as the Pentagon tries to
reduce spending by $1 trillion over a decade.
Exelis, a company spun off from ITT Corp in 2011,
said in September it would work more closely with the U.S. Air
Force and Navy, which have fared better in recent defense
spending cuts than the Army.
The company makes antennas for military aircraft, domes for
Navy ships, sonar systems and GPS navigation systems. Harris's
products include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance
systems.
Harris Chief Executive William Brown, who will lead the
combined company, said the deal was "transformational" and would
expand scale, technology and customer base in existing markets.
In an interview with Reuters, Brown described the
acquisition as "straight down the fairway" - a combination of
two companies with similar cultures and many of the same
customers.
Brown said the prospect of rising U.S. defense spending
beyond 2015, as well as current low interest rates, convinced
him to proceed with a deal conceived after Exelis spun off its
lower-margin government services business last year.
"A number of factors ... had me convinced that this was the
right time and the right company to acquire," said Brown, adding
that Harris does not expect to encounter any major antitrust
concerns.
The offer values Exelis, codenamed "Maple" to Harris's
"Hotel" during negotiations, at about $4.44 billion, based on
shares outstanding as of Oct. 28.
On a pro forma basis for the year ended Dec. 31, the
combined company would have recorded revenue of $8.2 billion and
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
of about $1.6 billion.
Harris shareholders will own about 85 percent of the
combined company, which will have about 23,000 employees.
Byron Callan, analyst with Capital Alpha Securities, said
there were few mid-sized defense contractors left to consolidate
but that some of the bigger companies could divest
underperforming units.
"It will be more about ripples than a tidal wave," he said.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is adviser to Harris and Sullivan &
Cromwell LLP is principal legal counsel. J.P. Morgan Securities
LLC is advising Exelis, and Jones Day is legal counsel.
(Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sagarika Jaisinghani
in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Steve Orlofsky,
Robin Paxton and Joyjeet Das)