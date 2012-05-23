* Mini-tender offer for up to 3 million shares
* Shares represent about 0.35 pct of Exelon's common stock
May 23 Exelon Corp said TRC Capital Corp
made an unsolicited mini-tender offer for up to 3 million of its
shares.
TRC is seeking to buy the shares, which would represent
about 0.35 percent of Exelon's common stock, for $36.55 per
share.
Exelon said the offer was 4 percent below its share-closing
price on May 17, the approximate date of commencement of the
offer.
Mini-tender offers are designed to acquire less than 5
percent of a company's outstanding shares, thereby avoiding many
procedural requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Chicago-based Exelon, which operates the most number of
nuclear power plants in the United States, said it does not
support the offer and advised shareholders not to tender their
shares to TRC.
Exelon shares, which have lost about 18 percent of their
value in the past six months, closed at $37.07 on Tuesday. The
company is valued at about $31.56 billion.