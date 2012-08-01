BRIEF-Dream Global REIT reports acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany
* Dream Global REIT increases exposure to top german office market with acquisition of Bollwerk in Stuttgart, Germany
Aug 1 Power company Exelon Corp posted lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, hurt by lower profit margins from its wholesale power business and higher operating costs.
Net income fell to $286 million, or 33 cents per share, from $620 million, or 93 cents per share, a year before.
Excluding one-time items, earnings per share of 61 cents fell short of analysts' average forecast for earnings of 63 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Hilton announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock