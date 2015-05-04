NEW YORK May 4 East meets West in a new
exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art that juxtaposes the
influence of Chinese art, imagery and culture, from Imperial
China to the present day, on Western fashion and design.
With 150 dresses, gowns, costumes and accessories from 40
designers on display, "China Through the Looking Glass," which
runs from May 7 to Aug. 16, is one of the biggest exhibitions
undertaken by the museum.
More than two years in the making, the show encompasses
30,000 square feet of galleries over two floors. It takes
visitors on a journey showing how Western designers found
inspiration in all things Chinese, from the elaborate
embroidered costumes of Imperial China to Shanghai in the 1920s,
up to the military garb of the Cultural Revolution.
"It is a monumental, immersive exploration of the influences
of Chinese art and film on western fashion's greatest design
talents," Thomas P. Campbell, the director and CEO of the
Metropolitan, said during a preview of the show.
The exhibition takes its name from Lewis Carroll's 1871
novel "Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There,"
because it is about entering another world.
"Like Alice's make-believe world, the China reflected in the
fashion in the exhibition is fictional, fabulous and ancient,
offering an alternate reality," said curator Andrew Bolton,
adding it is about the collective fantasy of China.
The show features Chinese treasures such as the dragon robe,
worn by the last emperor just after he had been crowned, and a
painting of a Chinese concubine never exhibited before.
A maze of galleries showcase Chinese calligraphy, perfume
bottles and blue-and-white porcelain along with print dresses,
fabulous beaded gowns and embroidered jackets by the Western
designers influenced by them.
One room is devoted to opium and the Chinese impact on Yves
Saint Laurent's 1977 fall/winter collection with its
Mongol-influenced fur jackets and coats.
An oriental garden is peopled with mannequins wearing
Chinese-inspired elaborate dresses, coats, skirts and gowns by
John Galliano for his 2003 spring/summer collection for the
House of Dior.
The show also features clips of Chinese films such as "The
Last Emperor," "Raise the Red Lantern" and "Farewell My
Concubine" screened in rooms with the Western gowns and outfits
they inspired.
"Films are frequently the first events in which Western
designers encountered Chinese imagery," said Bolton. "The
exhibition explores the impact of movies in shaping their
fantasies."
(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Ted Botha)