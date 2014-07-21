Reuters Market Eye - Exide Industries Ltd's(EXID.NS) operating profit may lag consensus estimates when it reports quarterly results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects the company to report an operating profit of 2.57 billion rupees ($42.69 million)for the June quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 2.61 billion rupees.

The latest estimate for Exide's quarterly operating profit stands at 2.57 billion rupees from Karvy Stock Broking, StarMine data adds.

Exide's shares down 0.06 percent as of 9:54 a.m.

(Repporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)