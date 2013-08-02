MUMBAI Aug 2 India's Exide Industries Ltd
is in separate talks with Canada's Manulife Financial
Corp and Samsung Life Insurance Co to sell
a 26 percent stake in its life insurance unit, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
Exide has been looking for an equity partner in its life
insurance business after Dutch banking and insurance group ING
sold its 26 percent stake in the joint venture to the
Indian partner in January.
A 26 percent stake in the insurance company, ING Vysya Life
Insurance Company Ltd, may be valued at more than $100 million
based on its premium income, said the sources, who declined to
be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Indian laws limit foreign ownership in domestic insurers to
26 percent and approval for a proposal to raise the holding to
49 percent has been pending for a long time due to fierce
political opposition to the move.
Exide, which makes automotive and industrial batteries, and
Manulife declined to comment. A spokesman for South Korea's
Samsung Life said the company is currently not considering the
asset as a "prospective buy."