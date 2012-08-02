Aug 2 Exide Technologies posted a wider
first-quarter loss, hurt by higher pricing of spent batteries in
North America, sending its shares down 13 percent in
after-market trade.
The lead-acid battery maker said operating income for the
quarter declined by $12.6 million to $1.1 million as margins
came under pressure due to higher costs associated with buying
back spent batteries.
For the first quarter ended June 30, net loss attributable
to Exide Technologies was $106.5 million, or $1.38 per share,
compared with $5.2 million, or 7 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $693.4 million. Net sales in its
transportation business fell 8 percent to $409.3 million.
Shares of the Milton, Georgia-based company fell to $2.50 in
trading after the bell. They closed at $2.88 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.