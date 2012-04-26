LONDON, April 26 Britain's financial regulator
fined oil company Exillon Energy 292,950 pounds
($472,000) on Thursday for failings over its disclosure of
930,000 pounds of payments to its former chairman.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said Exillon, which
listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2010, made
930,000 pounds worth of payments between January and December
2010 to and on behalf of Maksat Arip, Exillon's then chairman
and a beneficiary of its major shareholder.
The FSA said Exillon had failed to categorise properly some
of the payments made to Arip, which covered both
business-related expenses and private matters such as personal
travel and costs for his children's education.
"Our related party rules protect minority shareholders in
Premium Listed companies by ensuring large shareholders and
company directors cannot unfairly benefit from their positions
in the corporate governance of a listed company," FSA acting
director of markets David Lawton said in a statement.
The FSA added that Arip did not act improperly, nor was
there any evidence to suggest that Arip or Exillon benefited
financially from the payments or that Exillon's shareholders
suffered any losses.
Arip had arranged to pay back the money to Exillon with
interest in 2010, the FSA said.