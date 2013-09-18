Sept 18 Russian oil producer Exillon Energy Plc
said it may sell the company, two months after its
founder, Kazakh businessman Maksat Arip, made an initial
approach.
Exillon said on Wednesday that it had received additional
preliminary and conditional approaches in relation to an
acquisition of the company and had appointed Goldman Sachs
International as financial adviser.
Arip, the company's largest shareholder with a 30.17 percent
stake, had approached the company in late July.
The Kazakh businessman was to announce by Aug. 27 if he was
interested in making a firm offer for the company, but the
deadline was extended to Sept. 27.
Shares in Exillon, which floated in London in December 2009,
have risen about 23 percent since Arip made his initial
approach. They were up 16 percent at 180.43 pence at 1001 GMT on
the London Stock Exchange.