Dec 18 Exillon Energy Plc said it was
no longer actively engaged in offer talks and was unaware of any
third party interested in making an offer for the company, a day
after its largest shareholder said it would not raise its stake
in the oil producer.
Shares in London-listed Exillon fell as much as 24 percent
on Wednesday, making it one of the top percentage losers on the
London Stock Exchange.
The stock had gained about 47 percent since Exillon's
founder and former Chairman Maksat Arip made an initial offer
approach for the company in July.
Seneal International Agency Ltd, controlled by Alexei
Khotin, said on Tuesday that it did not plan to raise its stake
in Exillon, two weeks after it said RusOil Group - also
controlled by the Russian billionaire - was exploring an offer
for the oil producer.
Seneal, which bought a 29.99 percent stake in Exillon from
Arip to become the company's largest investor, said that it
reserved the right to make or participate in an offer for
Exillon within the next six months.
Exillon said on Wednesday that the sale process conducted
over the past three months had helped demonstrate the value of
the company's assets.
Exillon shares were down 14 percent at 181 pence at 0923
GMT.
