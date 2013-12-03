Dec 3 Oil producer Exillon Energy Plc's
second largest shareholder, Mikhail Gutseriev, has approached
the company to discuss a possible offer.
Hanberg Finance Ltd, owned by the Russian businessman
Gutseriev, said on Tuesday it could offer not less than 300
pence per share in cash to buy the 85.1 percent stake in Exillon
that it does not already own.
Exillon put itself on the block in mid October after an
approach from its founder, Kazakh businessman, Maksat Arip
prompted additional preliminary approaches.
Exillon's shares were up 2.64 percent at 272 pence at 1416
GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The company was valued at 428.2 million pounds ($700.77
million) as of the close of trading on Monday.