Dec 3 Oil producer Exillon Energy Plc's second largest shareholder, Mikhail Gutseriev, has approached the company to discuss a possible offer.

Hanberg Finance Ltd, owned by the Russian businessman Gutseriev, said on Tuesday it could offer not less than 300 pence per share in cash to buy the 85.1 percent stake in Exillon that it does not already own.

Exillon put itself on the block in mid October after an approach from its founder, Kazakh businessman, Maksat Arip prompted additional preliminary approaches.

Exillon's shares were up 2.64 percent at 272 pence at 1416 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company was valued at 428.2 million pounds ($700.77 million) as of the close of trading on Monday.