Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
March 18 Oil producer Exillon Energy reported a 59 percent jump in full-year core earnings helped by higher oil prices and the weakening of the Russian ruble.
The London-listed company, which was a takeover target last year, said production rose 27.5 percent to 5,985,459 barrels in 2013.
Core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $73.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31 from $46.1 million a year earlier.
The company, whose oilfields are located primarily in Russia, said average commodity prices from domestic sales rose to $47 per barrel from $44 in 2012.
Exillon's shares were up more than 10 percent at 165.25 pence at 0806 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.