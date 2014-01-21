Jan 21 Oil producer Exillon Energy
appointed two new directors to its board on the recommendation
of its largest shareholder, and said it would appoint a new
Chief Financial Officer.
Alexander Suchkov was appointed executive director and
deputy CEO, while Sergey Koshelenko was appointed non-executive
director effective Jan. 20.
The new directors were recommended by Seneal International
Agency Ltd, the largest investor in the London-listed company
with an about 30 percent stake.
"In making these appointments the board has sought to
balance the interests of all shareholders, including RusOil
Group who are now our largest shareholder," Non-Executive
Chairman David Herbert said in a statement.
Seneal is controlled by Russian billionaire Alexei Khotin,
also the beneficial owner of the RusOil Group. RusOil was
exploring an offer for Exillon, Seneal said on Dec. 4.
The company said on Tuesday that the board had decided to
mandate a leading international recruitment consultant to
conduct a search for a CFO.
After the appointment of the CFO, the board will comprise
eight directors, Exillon added.