LONDON, March 4 Exillon Energy PLC : * Board response to shareholder requisition * Board recommends shareholders vote against all of the Worldview proposals at

the EGM on 19 March 2013 * Says has support from shareholders including Schroders, JP Morgan Asset

Management, Fidelity Worldwide Investment * Says shareholders holding more than 50pct of shares are to vote against

Worldview's proposals