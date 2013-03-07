Italy outperforms European shares after GDP surprise
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.25 million) via 12-year bonds at 8.87 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
Trust Capital is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source. ($1 = 54.7800 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)