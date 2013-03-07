MUMBAI, March 7 India's Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.25 million) via 12-year bonds at 8.87 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

Trust Capital is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source. ($1 = 54.7800 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)