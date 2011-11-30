MUMBAI Nov 30 Export Import Bank of India plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees through three-year bonds, with a put/call at the end of first year at 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Barclays is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source.

