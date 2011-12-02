MUMBAI Dec 2 Export Import Bank of India plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees through 3-year bonds, with a one-year and one-day put/call at 9.44 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

HSBC is an arranger to the deal, said the source.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)