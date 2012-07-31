SINGAPORE, July 31 (IFR) - The Export Import Bank of India (Baa3/BBB- Moody's/S&P) will price today a 5-year Reg S senior US dollar benchmark via Citi and Standard Chartered.

Guidance has been set at Treasuries plus 375bp with a further tightening expected ahead of pricing today. This looks an aggressive starting point versus the plus 400bp area where the State Bank of India 5-year was guided last week.

Still, this is a 100% government-owned entity and there is strong ownership language in the docs, which states that should government ownership slip below 51%, it will be considered an event of default.

The plus 375bp guidance is 13bp back of where SBI was last bid and at the current level it could reasonably expected that against a stable market backdrop, pricing will end up coming through the last bid side touch on SBI.

Based on recent iterations, a 15bp-25bp tightening looks a reasonable call to the final price guidance later today.