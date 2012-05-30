DUESSELDORF/PRAGUE May 30 German retail group
REWE is expected to announce an agreement to buy a majority
stake in Czech tour operator EXIM Tours, a source close to the
deal said on Wednesday.
EXIM, set up in 1993 by Tunisian entrepreneur Ferid Nasr, is
one of the central European country's leading tour agencies.
EXIM Tours spokesman Stanislav Zima said the company was in
talks but did not confirm the buyer.
"We are in talks on something I would call a merger," he
said.
He said both sides of the deal would speak at a news
conference on Thursday.
REWE was not available for comment on Wednesday. The group
is, however, also due to hold a news conference for its tourism
division on Thursday.
Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny said on its website
www.ihned.cz that several sources have confirmed REWE has signed
the deal to buy the Czech firm.
Germany-based retail and travel group REWE had sales of 48.4
billion euros in 2011, of which 4.6 million euros came from its
tourism division. The unit competes with the likes of TUI Travel
and Thomas Cook.
REWE operates retail chains in the Czech Republic under the
Billa and Penny brands.
EXIM Tours had turnover of 3.5 billion crowns ($168.88
million) in 2010, had around 250 employees and serves over
250,000 customers per year.
($1 = 20.7242 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Jason Hovet; Writing by
Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)