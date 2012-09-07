MUMBAI, Sept 7 India's Exim Bank plans to raise up to 4 billion rupees ($71.77 million) via 5-year bonds at 9.07 percent, two sources close to the deal said on Friday.

Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the sources said. ($1 = 55.7350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)