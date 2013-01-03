MUMBAI Jan 3 India's Exim Bank plans to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($18.38 million) via five-year bonds at 8.76 percent, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

HSBC India is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 54.4200 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)