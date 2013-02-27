MUMBAI Feb 27 India's Exim Bank plans to raise 4.5 billion rupees ($83.1 million) via three-year bonds with a 1-year 1-day put/call option at 9.05 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Axis Bank and Deutsche Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 54.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)