MUMBAI Dec 6 India's Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.32 illion) via ten-year bonds at 8.93 percent, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

ICICI Bank and IDFC are the arrangers to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 54.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)