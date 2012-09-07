* First Ex-Im financed nuclear plant since the late 1990s
* U.S. and UAE signed civilian nuclear pact in 2009
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The U.S. Export-Import Bank
said on Friday it authorized a $2 billion direct loan to Barakah
One Co of the United Arab Emirates to purchase U.S. equipment
and construction services to build one of the world's largest
nuclear power plants.
The credit line is expected to support approximately 5,000
jobs across 17 U.S. states and has the support of the White
House's National Security Council as well as the departments of
State and Energy, Ex-Im Bank said.
"In addition to bolstering American jobs, Ex-Im Bank will
make history by backing the construction of the first nuclear
power plant on the Arabian peninsula," Fred Hochberg, president
of the U.S. Ex-Im Bank, said in a statement.
The move comes as the United States and other Western powers
continue to heap sanctions on Iran for its nuclear program,
which they believe is aimed at developing atomic weapons and
Tehran says is for peaceful energy purposes.
Ex-Im said the loan is the largest in its history to the UAE
and also represents the first new nuclear power plant it has
helped finance since the late 1990s.
At the end of the 2011 budget year, Ex-Im had about $3.7
billion of credit exposure in the UAE.
Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, a Pittsburgh, Pa.-based group
company of Toshiba Corp, is the largest exporter
involved in the transaction and will provide the reactor coolant
pumps, reactor components, controls, engineering services, and
training, Ex-Im said.
"This work will create and sustain U.S. jobs in California,
Connecticut, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina,
Texas and other states home to Westinghouse sub-suppliers.
Within Westinghouse alone, the Barakah project will allow us to
maintain about 600 U.S. jobs," Ric Perez, president and chief
operating officer of Westinghouse, said in a statement.
Barakah One plans to erect four nuclear reactor
power-generating units on a coastal strip approximately 220
kilometers (137 miles) from the city of Abu Dhabi.
Reactors supplied by the Korea Electric Power Corp
will come online at one-year intervals beginning
2017 and produce 5,600 megawatts gross electricity.
The United States and UAE signed a civilian nuclear
cooperation pact in 2009 and followed that a year later with a
formal arrangement between the two countries' nuclear
regulators.
The UAE also has entered into a number of treaties and
conventions pertaining to the nuclear sector and has signed
bilateral agreements on the same subject with South Korea,
France, and Japan, among others, Ex-Im said.