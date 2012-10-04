MUMBAI Oct 4 India's Exim Bank is raising 1.1 billion rupees ($21.06 million) via 10-year bonds at 8.87 percent, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

IDFC Ltd is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 52.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)