BRIEF-Downer updates on letter of award for Carmichael coal mine contract
* Updates on letter of award for Carmichael coal mine contract
MUMBAI, July 16 The Export-Import Bank of India plans to raise at least 500 million rupees ($9.06 million) via 3-year bonds at 9.16 percent, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.
ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Updates on letter of award for Carmichael coal mine contract
CANCUN, Mexico/JAKARTA, June 5 Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air may be an inaugural customer for a new Boeing Co plane that will become the largest member of its 737 medium-haul jet family, expected to be launched at the Paris Airshow, three people familiar with the plans said.