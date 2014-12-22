BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
Dec 22 Exini Diagnostics AB :
* To perform 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.85 million) guaranteed share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders
* Every three existing shares will give right to suscribe to two new shares at 3.0 crowns per share
* Subscription period runs from Jan. 8, 2015 to Jan. 29, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7137 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court dealt health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with rival Cigna a likely death blow on Friday when it upheld a lower court's decision stopping the deal.