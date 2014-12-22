Dec 22 Exini Diagnostics AB :

* To perform 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.85 million) guaranteed share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Every three existing shares will give right to suscribe to two new shares at 3.0 crowns per share

* Subscription period runs from Jan. 8, 2015 to Jan. 29, 2015 ($1 = 7.7137 Swedish crowns)