Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 3 Exiqon A/S :
* Has exclusively licensed prostate cancer biomarkers discovered and validated by Aarhus University Hospital, Department of Molecular Medicine (MOMA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
April 25 A bill expected this week in the U.S. House of Representatives would weaken a Food and Drug Administration rule governing e-cigarettes and represent a major victory for the $4.4 billion U.S. vaping industry.