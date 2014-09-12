Sept 12 Exiqon A/S
* Announces redefining high risk patients with stage II
colon cancer
* Says study results support microRNA-21 as an independent
prognostic biomarker for recurrence free cancer specific
survival
* Says this study confirms results from a previous study
published in British Journal of cancer in 2012
* Says Exiqon will proceed with launch of the microRNA-21
test as a RUO (research use only) kit to facilitate further
testing
* Says launch is planned for later this year
