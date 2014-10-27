Oct 27 Exiqon A/S

* Q3 EBITDA 2.5 million Danish crowns versus 0.1 million crowns

* Q3 revenue 34.8 million Danish crowns versus 29.8 million crowns

* Says financial outlook for 2014 is maintained

* Expect in 2015 double digit growth in sales, positive cash flow from operations, positive EBITDA and marginally negative EBIT due to investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)