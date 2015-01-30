Jan 30 Exiqon A/S :

* Q4 revenue 34.4 million Danish crowns ($5.24 million) versus 28.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 1.1 million crowns versus loss 2.6 million crowns year ago

* In 2015 expects total revenue between 150 million - 160 million crowns and EBITDA around 5 million - 10 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5697 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)