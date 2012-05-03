May 3 Shares of India-based BPO company ExlService Holdings Inc fell as much as 27 percent on Thursday after it forecast 2012 revenue largely below analyst's estimates, citing delayed decision-making by clients and depreciation of the Indian rupee.

Shares of the company were down 11 percent at $24.86 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They fell to a year-low of $20.28 earlier in the session.

The company said on Wednesday that it expects revenue at the bottom of its earlier forecast of $445 million to $455 million.

Analysts on average were expecting $452.8 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We are seeing some delays among new and existing clients in decision making for large outsourcing initiatives," Chief Financial Officer Vishal Chhibbar said in a statement.

He also said the Indian rupee has depreciated by about 8 percent since ExlService's previous forecast in February, and if it stays at the same level throughout the year, the company would reduce its revenue forecast by about $6 million.

For the first quarter, it posted adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $104.6 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)