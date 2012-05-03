* Now sees 2012 rev at bottom of $445 mln-$455 mln

* Reaffirms 2012 adj EPS $1.50-$1.55 outlook

* Shares fall as much as 27 pct (Adds CEO comments; updates share movement)

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

May 3 Shares of India-based ExlService Holdings Inc fell as much as 27 percent on Thursday after the back-office services provider forecast 2012 revenue largely below analysts' estimates citing delayed decision-making by clients and depreciation of the Indian rupee.

The company's shares touched a one-year low of $20.28 on the Nasdaq.

ExlService said on Wednesday that it expects revenue at the bottom of its earlier forecast of $445 million to $455 million.

Analysts on average were expecting $452.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We are seeing some delays among new and existing clients in decision making for large outsourcing initiatives," Chief Financial Officer Vishal Chhibbar said in a statement.

These new outsourcing contracts, which could bring in $5 million to $10 million annually once they are fully operational, are from the travel, insurance and healthcare verticals, Chief Executive Rohit Kapoor told Reuters.

The new prospective clients are of "similar size and scale" to the company's biggest clients, he said.

The Travelers Companies Inc, Centrica PLC and American Express Co are ExlService's largest customers, together accounting for about 32 percent of its total revenues last year.

CFO Chhibbar said the Indian rupee has depreciated by about 8 percent since ExlService's previous forecast in February, and if it stays at the same level throughout the year, the company would reduce its revenue forecast by about $6 million.

For the first quarter, it posted adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $104.6 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)