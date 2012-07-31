July 31 ExlService Holdings Inc's quarterly profit beat estimates, helped by demand for its data analytics services, and the India-based back-office services provider reaffirmed its full-year profit forecast.

"Growth was driven by strong demand for decision analytics services, particularly in the insurance and banking verticals," Chief Executive Rohit Kapoor said.

Net income rose to $9.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $8.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company, which competes with WNS Holdings Ltd and Genpact Ltd earned 36 cents per share. There were 33.1 million shares outstanding at the end of the second quarter, compared with about 31 million, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 27 percent to $108 million.

Analysts on average expected second-quarter earnings of 32 cents per share on revenue of $107.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating margin rose roughly 2 percentage points to 13.3 percent, driven partly by a stronger dollar that offset higher costs from wage increases.

The company reaffirmed its profit forecast of between $1.50 and $1.55 per share, excluding items, for 2012.

Shares of ExlService closed at $24.56 on Monday on the Nasdaq. They have risen 18 percent since they touched a year low of $20.28 on May 3 after the company said it expects weak 2012 sales.